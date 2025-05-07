Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $7,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 879,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after acquiring an additional 822,222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $4,680,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SUM. Stephens cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Summit Materials stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

