Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE Invests $2.52 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

