Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE Takes $4.53 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 4.5% of Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.