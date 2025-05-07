3,877 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,877 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $306.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.56 and its 200-day moving average is $283.59.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $5,316,411 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.