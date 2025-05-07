12,772 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE

Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.5% of Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.