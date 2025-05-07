Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE Makes New $388,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,974,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,493,000 after acquiring an additional 205,435 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 438,796 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 965,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 412,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 19.3 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

