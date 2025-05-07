3,305 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE

Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.86.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

UNP stock opened at $213.27 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.40 and a 200-day moving average of $234.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

