BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.15 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 39767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45.
About BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian equities that have lower sensitivity to market movements with the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold equities of Canadian companies. Securities will be selected from the largest and most liquid securities in Canada.
