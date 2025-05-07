Michael Moraca Purchases 3,800 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) Stock

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Moraca bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,716.00.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 3.1 %
TSE ASTL opened at C$7.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$16.83. The firm has a market cap of C$782.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.50.
Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.53%.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
