Dawn C. Morris Sells 880 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) Director Dawn C. Morris sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $20,574.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $135,370.20. This trade represents a 13.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,961,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,186,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 328,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,827,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 713.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 265,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.