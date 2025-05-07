Entera Bio (ENTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Entera Bio to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect Entera Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Entera Bio Stock Performance
Shares of ENTX opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.
