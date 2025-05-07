Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Trading Up 11.7% – Still a Buy?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.19 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 9,246,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 13,614,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.03).
Seeing Machines Stock Up 13.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.30. The firm has a market cap of £148.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.15.
About Seeing Machines
Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.
A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.
