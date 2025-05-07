Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as low as $11.64. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 85,756 shares.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
