Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as low as $11.64. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 85,756 shares.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

