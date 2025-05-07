Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) rose 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 126,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 46,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Triumph Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

