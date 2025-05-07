John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and traded as low as $16.00. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 38,352 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.