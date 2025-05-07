John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and traded as low as $16.00. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 38,352 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

