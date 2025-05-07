A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 704 ($9.40) and last traded at GBX 703 ($9.39), with a volume of 125763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 687 ($9.17).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

A.G. BARR Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 640.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 622.96. The company has a market cap of £785.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 39.77 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a GBX 44.80 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $3.10. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Euan Sutherland bought 11,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 675 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £80,932.50 ($108,068.50). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,063 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,446. Company insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

