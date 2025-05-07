A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 704 ($9.40) and last traded at GBX 703 ($9.39), with a volume of 125763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 687 ($9.17).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAG
A.G. BARR Price Performance
A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 39.77 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A.G. BARR Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a GBX 44.80 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $3.10. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Euan Sutherland bought 11,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 675 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £80,932.50 ($108,068.50). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,063 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,446. Company insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.
A.G. BARR Company Profile
A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.
Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.
Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than A.G. BARR
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.