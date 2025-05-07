Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Director Michael J. Schaefer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 2,000 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $35,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,141.42. This trade represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of EBF stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $25.75.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 968.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 253,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ennis by 282.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,036 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Ennis during the fourth quarter worth $2,269,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 188,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 61,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

