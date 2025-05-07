Algert Global LLC Purchases 8,891 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,034,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,167,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,627,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,667 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,439,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,173,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after buying an additional 653,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $128,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,014.08. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,227.60. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,405 shares of company stock worth $5,285,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

