Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 55,774 Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,610,000 after buying an additional 3,372,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after buying an additional 2,065,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,530,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rubrik by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,156,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 662,914 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other Rubrik news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $1,786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 554,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,593,262.48. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $2,071,568.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,421.83. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,149 shares of company stock valued at $31,092,337 in the last quarter.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

