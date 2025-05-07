Algert Global LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in UL Solutions by 653.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of UL Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

In related news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,105. This trade represents a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UL Solutions Price Performance

ULS stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion and a PE ratio of 41.38. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ULS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

