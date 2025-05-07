Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.14% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 169,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 777,568 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.78 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,808,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,099,085.40. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,628,045.15. This trade represents a 9.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

