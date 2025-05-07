Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 160,043 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,043 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $155,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,601,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 81,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.