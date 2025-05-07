Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,291 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Church & Dwight worth $160,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $76,565,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $49,504,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,832,000 after buying an additional 431,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.75. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.64%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

