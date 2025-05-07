Algert Global LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,349,000 after acquiring an additional 78,087 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton bought 11,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $819,610.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares in the company, valued at $60,441,915.92. The trade was a 1.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $43,607.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,789.63. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MTH opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTH

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.