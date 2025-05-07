iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Stock Position Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,145,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190,614 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.56% of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF worth $163,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BINC opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $53.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.