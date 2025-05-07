Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 161,058 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161,058 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $173,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 58,801 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,174,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

