Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $197,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,361,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59,720.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 358,322 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 338,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,845,000 after purchasing an additional 244,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.00.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

MCK stock opened at $711.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $674.69 and a 200-day moving average of $616.80. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $728.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

