Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,955 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,650,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,390,000 after purchasing an additional 193,895 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,938,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after buying an additional 2,616,804 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,060,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,034,000 after buying an additional 781,223 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,799,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 139,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tronox by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 551,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,100. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tronox from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TROX

Tronox Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

