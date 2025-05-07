Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 131,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Healthcare REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,831,000 after buying an additional 2,750,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,171,000 after buying an additional 1,172,670 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,521,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,072,000 after buying an additional 422,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 237,139 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AHR stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

AHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

