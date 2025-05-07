Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,027,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,716 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $192,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

