Algert Global LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,185,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,640,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,632,000 after acquiring an additional 360,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE EDR opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.02%.

In related news, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $578,564,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 177,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.99 per share, with a total value of $29,523,147.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,346,466.34. This represents a 8.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 411,886 shares of company stock worth $70,179,350 and have sold 21,176,517 shares worth $582,701,109. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

