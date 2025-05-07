Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John K. Tien, Jr. purchased 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $25,047.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,063.50. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. The trade was a 4.63 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.