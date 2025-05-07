Algert Global LLC Reduces Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,897 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KBR worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,951,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of KBR by 12,326.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,098,000 after buying an additional 3,216,323 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,868,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,167,000 after acquiring an additional 451,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KBR by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KBR by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,452,000 after acquiring an additional 130,535 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

