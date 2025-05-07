Algert Global LLC Decreases Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,893,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101,834 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 10,818,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,221,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,439,000 after purchasing an additional 175,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,362,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

