Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,887,000 after buying an additional 93,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 860,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,135,000 after purchasing an additional 111,538 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $142,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $188.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.23. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $165.03 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

