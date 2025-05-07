Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,681 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 603,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after purchasing an additional 201,696 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.16. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.