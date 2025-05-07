Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,568 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in PG&E by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 474,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,974,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after acquiring an additional 148,860 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,306.80. The trade was a 17.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

