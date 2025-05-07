Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Scotiabank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Albemarle by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

