CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CDW by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

CDW Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day moving average is $178.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $241.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

