AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 0.4 %

MDB opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $379.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,207,389.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,345 shares of company stock worth $7,687,310. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.