Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $23.00 price target on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. Olin has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after acquiring an additional 172,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Olin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

