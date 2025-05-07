Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $63.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 33,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,044,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 137,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,322.80. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 12,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $795,999.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,604. The trade was a 31.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902 in the last ninety days. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.