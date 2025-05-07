Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,495 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Knife River by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

