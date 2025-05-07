Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 217,408 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,408 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Freshworks worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,063,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 79,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,945,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 604,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth $61,530,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $57,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 0.97. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $140,999.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,406.64. This represents a 25.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 1,450 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $26,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,252.91. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,883 shares of company stock worth $467,538. 19.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

