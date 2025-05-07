Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,507,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grab by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,537 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 4,311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 445,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,014 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after buying an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Grab by 764.5% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 278,563 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -242.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

