Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $215.64 million for the quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Douglas Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $976.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Our Latest Report on SDHC

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.