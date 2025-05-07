Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $11.45 Million in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 319,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of Cognex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 13,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Cognex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,600,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Stock Down 0.6 %

CGNX opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $149,445.18. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

