Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.19. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

IFS opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Intercorp Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 320,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,273,442.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,909,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,998,495.89. This trade represents a 12.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.