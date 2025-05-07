Delcath Systems (DCTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCTH opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $391.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCTH shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

