592,250 Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 592,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Genmab A/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 5.2 %

Genmab A/S stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

